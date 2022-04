SEVASTOPOL, RUSSIA - APRIL 15, 2022: A priest and Russian Navy veterans attend a memorial event held near the Russian Navy 300th Birthday Monument in Artillery Bay for the Moskva guided missile cruiser. On April 14, the Russian Defence Ministry stated the lead ship of the Black Sea Fleet sank in stormy weather conditions while being towed to port for repairs after a fire on board. As of yet, her crew has been brought safely to Sevastopol. Sergei Malgavko/TASS,Image: 683262287, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Profimedia