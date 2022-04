epa08457561 A worker works at the construction site of the Balkan Stream gas pipeline near the village of Kamenovo, Bulgaria, 01 June 2020. Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borisov invited Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic to visit Bulgaria and inspect the progress made in the construction works of their two joint projects, Europe Motorway and the Balkan Stream. These projects are crucial for infrastructure and energy cooperation between the neighboring nations. EPA-EFE/VASSIL DONEV