The Secretary of State for Equality and against Gender Violence, Angela Rodriguez, speaks during a pre-campaign event of Podemos with the slogan 'Courage and feminism to transform', next to the feminist mural of Getafe in Madrid, with many of the women candidates for the municipal and regional elections in Spain. Pre-campaign event of Podemos in Getafe, Spain - 05 May 2023,Image: 774082955, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no