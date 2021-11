epa03403229 A handout photograph released by the British Ministry of Defence on 19 September 2012 showing the British Royal Navy's Astute Class attack submarine, HMS Ambush, the second of the Royal Navy?s new Astute Class attack submarines, sailing into Her Majesty?s Naval Base Clyde, Faslane, Scotland, to begin sea trials on 19 September 2012. The 7,400 tonne submarine sailed from the shipyard in Barrow-in-Furness in Cumbria, where she was built, to HMNB Clyde in Scotland. The seven Astute Class boats planned for the Royal Navy are the most advanced and powerful attack submarines Britain has ever sent to sea. EPA/LA(Phot) STU HILL / BRITISH MINISTRY OF DEFENCE / HANDOUT MANDATORY CREDIT: CROWN COPYRIGHT