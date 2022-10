ZAPORIZHZHIA, UKRAINE - SEPTEMBER 30, 2022 - The scene of a deadly Russian missile strike on a humanitarian convoy is pictured in Zaporizhzhia, southeastern Ukraine. At least 25 people have been killed and about 50 wounded after Russian troops fired three S-300 missiles at a humanitarian convoy near the Zaporizhzhia-Orikhiv highway at around 07:30 local time. Russian missile strike on humanitarian convoy in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine - 30 Sep 2022,Image: 727066719, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO USE RUSSIA. NO USE BELARUS., Model Release: no