epa08887063 Office workers wearing protective masks enjoy their time at a Christmas market in Tokyo, Japan, 16 December 2020, after Tokyo government announced it marked highest record of 678 new COVID-19 infection cases. Tokyo exceeded previous record high of 621 cases on 12 December 2020. Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga announced on 15 December 2020 it will suspend the government's policy easing travel all over the country from 28 December to 11 January 2021. Opposition parties and some experts have criticized the government policy. EPA-EFE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA