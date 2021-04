DONBASS, UKRAINE - APRIL 14: (----EDITORIAL USE ONLY – MANDATORY CREDIT - "ARMED FORCES OF UKRAINE / HANDOUT" - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS----) The "Eastern" tactical and operation group of the Ukrainian army conduct a drill while military activity continues in the Donbas region, Ukraine on April 14, 2021. Armed Forces of Ukraine / Anadolu Agency/ABACAPRESS.COM