Un fermier palestinian a găsit o statuetă veche de 4.500 de ani, ce înfățișează o zeiță, în timp ce își lucra pământul

GAZA CITY, GAZA - APRIL 25: A sculpture Canaanite goddess 'Anat' is displayed in Gaza City after its discovery by a Palestinian farmer, on April 25, 2022. Palestinian farmer found a rare 4,500-year-old stone sculpture while working his land in Khan Yunis. The Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities said the limestone head is believed to represent the Canaanite goddess 'Anat' and is estimated to be dated to around 2,500 B.C. Mustafa Hassona / Anadolu Agency/ABACAPRESS.COM