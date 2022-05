epa09855684 A man in protective gear walks in front of the quarantined compound, in Shanghai, China, 28 March 2022. On 28 March 2022, in China, there were 1,219 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, 4,996 asymptomatic infections, according to the National Health Commission. Shanghai city imposes strict lockdown amid COVID-19 resurgence. A complete lockdown hit one of the biggest districts. Pudong, Puxi, Minhang, Songjiang districts quarantine measures are implemented for the key sub districts and towns for a new round of citywide nucleic acid testing starting Monday morning. All public transportations have been suspended in these critical areas while quarantining. Authorities reported that airports, railway stations, and international cargo transport will operate normally during the lockdown through 5 April. EPA-EFE/ALEX PLAVEVSKI