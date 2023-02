epa10287928 People dressed Soviet era Red Army uniforms march along during an exhibition dedicated to the 'Russia Unity Day' celebrations and the upcoming 81th historical parade marking the anniversary of the 1941/41 'Battle of Moscow' during the World War II, on the Red Square in Moscow, 05 November 2022. The National Unity Day (or 'Day of People's Unity') is celebrated this year from 04 to 07 November. In the Soviet Union times the military parade on 07 November was the highlight of this main public holiday of the year that marked the 'Great October Revolution' (Bolshevik revolution). EPA-EFE/SERGEI ILNITSKY