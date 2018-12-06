Zeci de drumuri au fost distruse, vineri, în urma cutremurului cu magnitudinea de 7 grade pe scara Richter care a avut loc în Alaska. La câteva zile după seism, drumurile erau, ca prin minune, refăcute.
Echipajele rutiere din Alaska au ajuns subiect de discuție pe rețelele de socializare după ce au reușit să repare un drum în mai puțin de patru zile.
În imaginea postată și de CNN pe contul de Instagram se poate vedea cum arată un drum care leagă Aeroportul Internațional și Autostrada Minnnesota înainte și după cutremur.
Fridays 7.0-magnitude earthquake ripped apart this road in Anchorage, Alaska, and created a huge hole that made the unfortunate SUV that fell in look like a toy. But in less than four days, the road was already fixed. The jagged chucks of broken road are gone, the hole is filled, the road has been repaved and fresh lines have been painted. The Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities says it's harder to pave roads at this time of year because of the cold temperatures, but they can do it. The federal government released $5 million in emergency funds on Saturday to help get short-term repairs started as quickly as possible. Authorities have identified 50 locations on state-owned infrastructure that need repairs. (?: Alaska Tour & Travel/Scott Marsteller)
Peste 500 de replici s-au produs după cutremurul care a provocat pagube majore. Mai multe imagini cu scenele înfricoșătoare din timpul cutremurului și de după seism au apărut pe rețelele de socializare.
