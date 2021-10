Cum a ajuns din cerșetor vedetă în serialul- fenomen „Squid Game”. Povestea unui actor pe care pandemia l-a blocat 6 luni în India

Geoffrey Guiliano in India stranded with his son in May 2020. See SWNS story SWFHsquid. A struggling single parent actor who was homeless in India last year has finally found fame - starring in the Netflix hit Squid Game. Geoffrey Giuliano, 68, was stranded in Jaipur, Rajasthan, with his son, Eden, then 12, when Covid-19 erupted last March. The pair were forced to survive on 'monkey nuts and bananas' without changing into fresh clothes for six months - even sleeping rough and begging for 'flea-infested beds' in yoga ashrams. The father, who is originally from Rochester, New York, and son returned to their home in Thailand in January and were finally able to take a hot bath.,Image: 637059945, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: This image is not available for use at a stock rate unless with prior agreement. This image hereby disclosed to your organisation is so disclosed on the condition that your organisation will take all steps necessary to ensure that any identifiable personal data is processed in full compliance with the Data Protection Act 2018 follow us on twitter - @swns browse our website - swns.com email [email protected] , Model Release: no, Credit line: Profimedia