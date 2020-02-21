Grupul de inițiativă este fotmat din tineri care au participat până în prezent la activitățile pe teritoriu străin ale acestui proiect și este coordonat de Departamentul de Externe al organizației.La activitățile proiectului vor fi invitate mai multe Ambasade din care enumerăm ambasadele următoarelor state:China,Federația Rusă,Siria,Iran,Turcia și altele.În curând noi informații legate de programul Congresului cât și cele legate de problematica și structura organizatorică a activităților.

Dear members of the Future Diplomats Club,

It is our pleasure to welcome you to Romanias First National FDC Session.

As of today, you have embarked on a journey that will definitely change your lives. You are one of the most ambitious and brightest minds of our country that for six days in our capital, Bucharest, will spend their time debating and creating treaties.

Although having different personalities and backgrounds, at FDC you will find some of your new best friends, people that have the same passions as yours and that are up to challenge themselves.

As this is our first national session, we are looking forward to making it a competitive one in which you are going to try to find the best solutions to some of the problems that our world is currently facing.

For the past years, we tried to create the best team to take care of you and guide you throughout the whole session. We have prepared a lot of interesting issues for your countries and we hope that you will have fun delegations meeting hours in which you are going to combine both work and pleasure.

Recomandări Cine este românul de 23 de ani ucis în atentatul de la Hanau. Vili se stabilise de cinci ani în Germania

Taking this into consideration, we wish you an extraordinary time in this session and amazing memories!

International Congress Presidents

Paraschiv Omar-Gabriel

Mihnea-Marian Ghilă

1.WELCOME FDC

2.FDC PROGRAM STRUCTURAT

3.FORMULAR INSCRIERE FDC COMPLET

4.ACORD FOTO VIDEO FDC CVD

Va informăm că mai avem doar 30 locuri pentru această sesiune națională și termenul limită de înscriere este 20 februarie 2020.Fomularul de înscriere și Formularul de Acord Foto Video se trimit semnate și scanate pe adresa de e-mail [email protected]

GSP.RO Un fost jucător de rugby, fosta lui soție și cei trei copii au murit într-un mod oribil. Bărbatul a plănuit totul

HOROSCOP Horoscop 21 februarie 2020. Balanțele se confruntă cu probleme în familie