Curând, România va avea, de fapt, patru rânduri de alegeri. Care sunt cele două care nu se văd?

epa08619688 Moldovan veterans from the Soviet War in Afghanistan (1979-89) and the 1990 Transnistrian War, and supporters attend an anti-government protest at the Government building in Chisinau, Moldova, 23 August 2020. The protest was mainly held in demand for better living conditions for veterans, but also demanding the resignation of the current president and government as well as the dissolution of the parliament and holding snap general elections. EPA-EFE/DUMITRU DORU