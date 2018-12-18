FOTO | Ruby, secretul revenirii internaționalului englez Danny Ings. A lăsat o bombă sexy, a găsit alta

View this post on Instagram

Todays the day to START. #SELFEXAMGRAM Its time to fit a routine boob squeeze' into your self care routine ✨ My good friend @allynrose is a beautiful human being inside and out, not only is she absolutely killing it in the @si_swimsuit Sweet 16 but has launched this movement with the aim to get every women (& man) to check their breasts and #knowyournormal it really could save a life. Check out @allynrose profile for more details, please share your own self exam gram and nominate your girlfriends to do so too, Im nominating all of you! Together lets make a quick breast check part of our self care rountines its truly could save a life. ? #breastcancerawareness