18 Dec. 2018 11:00

FOTO | Ruby, secretul revenirii internaționalului englez Danny Ings. A lăsat o bombă sexy, a găsit alta

Ruby e secretul revenirii internaționalului englez Danny Ings, 26 de ani. Atacantul s-a despărțit de modelul australian Georgia Gibbs, după o relație de doi ani, pentru alt manechin, de doar 19 ani. În declin după ce s-a transferat la Liverpool, cariera atacantului de 26 de ani a renăscut acum.

Bournemouth, Dorchester și Burnley erau reperele lui Ings înainte de transferul la Liverpool, din urmă cu trei ani.
Pe Anfield, însă, atacantul Danny Ings, considerat mare speranță a Albionului, n-a confirmat. Doar 14 meciuri și trei goluri în trei sezoane, apoi împrumut la Southampton.
E momentul în care internaționalul englez (o selecție) se separă de Georgia Gibbs, cunoscut model pentru Sports Illustrated, fostă Miss Univers și manechin Victoria’s Secret, cu care avea o relație de doi ani.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Todays the day to START. #SELFEXAMGRAM Its time to fit a routine boob squeeze' into your self care routine ✨ My good friend @allynrose is a beautiful human being inside and out, not only is she absolutely killing it in the @si_swimsuit Sweet 16 but has launched this movement with the aim to get every women (& man) to check their breasts and #knowyournormal it really could save a life. Check out @allynrose profile for more details, please share your own self exam gram and nominate your girlfriends to do so too, Im nominating all of you! Together lets make a quick breast check part of our self care rountines its truly could save a life. ? #breastcancerawareness

A post shared by G (@georgiagibbs_) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Brb going somewhere tropical this week, any guesses? ?? #TB @si_swimsuit this time last year ??

A post shared by G (@georgiagibbs_) on

Iar cifrele lui renasc! 12 partide și 6 goluri în acest sezon pentru 'Sfinți'. Secretul? Tânăra Ruby Blake, 19 ani
Manechinul Ruby e dansatoare pentru Nicki Minaj, Drake ori Lil Wayne.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ruby Blake (@rubysophiablake) on

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

?✨☁️

A post shared by Ruby Blake (@rubysophiablake) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Set from @lipsylondon ? #mylipsylook #lovelipsy swipe right

A post shared by Ruby Blake (@rubysophiablake) on

