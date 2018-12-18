FOTO | Ruby, secretul revenirii internaționalului englez Danny Ings. A lăsat o bombă sexy, a găsit alta

Bournemouth, Dorchester și Burnley erau reperele lui Ings înainte de transferul la Liverpool, din urmă cu trei ani.
Pe Anfield, însă, atacantul Danny Ings, considerat mare speranță a Albionului, n-a confirmat. Doar 14 meciuri și trei goluri în trei sezoane, apoi împrumut la Southampton.
E momentul în care internaționalul englez (o selecție) se separă de Georgia Gibbs, cunoscut model pentru Sports Illustrated, fostă Miss Univers și manechin Victoria’s Secret, cu care avea o relație de doi ani.
View this post on Instagram
Todays the day to START. #SELFEXAMGRAM Its time to fit a routine boob squeeze' into your self care routine ✨ My good friend @allynrose is a beautiful human being inside and out, not only is she absolutely killing it in the @si_swimsuit Sweet 16 but has launched this movement with the aim to get every women (& man) to check their breasts and #knowyournormal it really could save a life. Check out @allynrose profile for more details, please share your own self exam gram and nominate your girlfriends to do so too, Im nominating all of you! Together lets make a quick breast check part of our self care rountines its truly could save a life. ? #breastcancerawareness
View this post on Instagram
Describe yourself in a few words, who are you? Its challenging, think about it and type them in the comments.. ❤️ more than my appearance, loyal, genuine, real role model,' Ill always adore the power of this campaign and the women behind it. Full film is up on the SI TV channel on Amazon now, go watch it ?? @taylorbphoto @robynlawley @sailorbrinkleycook @mj_day @campbellritchie @si_swimsuit #InHerOwnWords ✨ @any.body_co
View this post on Instagram
Brb going somewhere tropical this week, any guesses? ?? #TB @si_swimsuit this time last year ??
Iar cifrele lui renasc! 12 partide și 6 goluri în acest sezon pentru 'Sfinți'. Secretul? Tânăra Ruby Blake, 19 ani
Manechinul Ruby e dansatoare pentru Nicki Minaj, Drake ori Lil Wayne.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Loading...
Comentarii