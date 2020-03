epa08308704 The Olympic flame on a cauldron is displayed at Ishinomaki Minamihama Tsunami Recovery Memorial Park in Ishinomaki, Miyagi Prefecture, after the flame arrived in Higashimatsushima, northern Japan, 20 March 2020. Thousands of people in and out of the city make a long queue to see the flame displayed for about five hours. The Tokyo 2020 Olympic Flame arrival ceremony was scaled down over fears of coronavirus. Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is still considering holding the Tokyo Olympics as scheduled despite the current coronavirus pandemic. EPA-EFE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA