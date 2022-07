Ukrainian Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov and U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres attend a signature ceremony of an initiative on the safe transportation of grain and foodstuffs from Ukrainian ports, in Istanbul, on Friday on July 22, 2022. As a first major agreement between the warring parties since the invasion, Ukraine and Russia agreed to a deal brokered by the UN and Turkey. Photo by / UPI,Image: 709193718, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Profimedia