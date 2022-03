epa09744656 Republican Senator from South Carolina Lindsey Graham (L) speaks beside Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (R), during a news conference after the Senate passed the 'Ending Forced Arbitration of Sexual Assault and Sexual Harassment Act', on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, USA, 10 February 2022. The legislation will allow sexual assault and sexual harassment survivors to choose between arbitration or court, invalidating existing forced arbitration clauses in employment contracts. EPA-EFE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS