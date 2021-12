WASHINGTON, USA - OCTOBER 02: Commemoration ceremony held in front of the US Congress on the 3rd anniversary of the death of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, who was murdered in the Consulate General of Saudi Arabia in Istanbul, with an event organized by the "Freedom First" platform in Washington, United States on October 02, 2021. Yasin Ozturk / Anadolu Agency/ABACAPRESS.COM