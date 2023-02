epa10401736 Moldova Minister of Defense Anatolie Nosatii delivers his speech during the official ceremony of receiving 'Piranha-3 H' transporters at the Military Camp 142 in Chisinau, Moldova, 12 January 2023. Moldova's Army received the first three 'Piranha-3 H' transporters from the total batch of 19, offered by the Government of the Federal Republic of Germany. The charge d'affaires (special representant) of the Embassy of the Federal Republic of Germany in Moldova, Ullrich Kinne says; 'The German-Moldovan cooperation in the field of defense has thus reached a new level of quality. This delivery, as part of the National Army Modernization Initiative with the support of the German Federal Government, improves the defense capacity of the Republic of Moldova and its capabilities to participate in international peacekeeping missions. This participation is highly appreciated internationally'. EPA-EFE/DUMITRU DORU