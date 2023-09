A French farmer sprays glyphosate herbicide "Roundup 720" made by agrochemical giant Monsanto, at the rate of 432 grams per hectare, in Piace, northwestern France, in a corn field, near a wind farm on April 23, 2021. Two root weedkillers, Duald Gold and Spectrum at 1 liter per hectare and a vegetable oil at 0.05 liter per 100 liters are combined with Glyphosate and 36 liters of water per hectare. The plant cover was destroyed mechanically, with a "Duro compil", which in a single pass crushes the stems, so that they disintegrate in contact with the soil, the air and the test. The corn was sown, then rolled. Experimentation with this technique makes it possible to get out of glyphosate / Profimedia Images