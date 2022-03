epa07552905 General view at the Ministerial Meeting in Lappia Hall, Rovaniemi, Finland, 07 May 2019. The 11th Arctic Council Ministerial runs from 06 to 07 May 2019. Finland, which led the Arctic Council from 2017-2019, will pass the chairmanship of the high-level intergovernmental forum to Iceland during the meeting. EPA-EFE/KIMMO BRANDT