epa08999893 A photo released by the official North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) shows Supreme Leader of North Korea Kim Jong-un presiding over the 2nd Plenary Meeting of the 8th Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK) for discussing the crucial issues of key importance in implementing the decisions of the 8th Congress of the WPK, in Pyongyang North Korea, 09 February 2021 (issued 10 February 2021). EPA-EFE/KCNA EDITORIAL USE ONLY