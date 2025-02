CEO-ul Tesla Elon Musk și președintele alea al SUA, Donald Trump. Foto: Profimedia Images Elon Musk took part in a phone call between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and US President-elect Donald Trump after his election victory, a senior Ukrainian official told AFP November 8, 2024. "I confirm it," the presidency official who asked to remain anonymous told AFP, saying that the claim in a report by US news site Axios about the call on Wednesday was accurate. The billionaire SpaceX founder was one of the most high-profile supporters of Trump's campaign and his presence during an official call underlines his close ties to the next US president.,Image: 932038808, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no