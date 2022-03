„Războiul e o mină de aur pentru mafie”. Cum profită 'Ndrangheta, Camorra și Cosa Nostra de pe urma suferinței ucrainenilor

epa07210570 National Antimafia and Antiterrorism Prosecutor Federico Cafiero de Raho takes part at a press conference about details of an operation against The 'Ndrangheta (Mafia-type organized crime group) in Europe and South America that led to the arrest of 90 people, in Rome, Italy, 05 December 2018. Police raids across Europe (Belgium, Italy, Germany and the Netherlands) resulted in the arrest of several members of the Calabrian mafia, which is heavily involved in cocaine trade. EPA-EFE/MASSIMO PERCOSSI