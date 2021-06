epa07603934 Liviu Dragnea, president of the Romanian Parliament's Deputy Chamber and the leader of the main ruling party Social Democracy Party (PSD), addresses media after first exit-polls results were announced, at the PSD headquarters during the European elections in Bucharest, Romania, 26 May 2019. The European Parliament election is held by member countries of the European Union (EU) from 23 to 26 May 2019. Romanians are also voting for a justice referendum proposed by Romania's President. EPA-EFE/ROBERT GHEMENT