După 18 luni petrecute la București și Suceava, o refugiată ucraineană se întoarce, în ciuda riscurilor, în Odesa. Mesajul ei pentru statul român: „Să-și monitorizeze mai bine banii cheltuiți”

View of the damaged Spaso-Preobrazhensky Cathedral (Transfiguration Cathedral ) at the Cathedral Square. According to the Operational Command "South", the Russian Federation fired in Odessa on the night of July 23, 2023, with 5 types of missiles of all types based: Caliber, Onyx, Kh-22, Iskander-M. The port infrastructure, 6 residential buildings, and the Spaso-Preobrazhensky Cathedral (Transfiguration Cathedral ) were damaged. As of 6 am, 1 dead and 19 wounded are known, including 4 children.