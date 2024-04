May 29, 2023, Kyiv, Ukraine: Air defense explosions after a missile strike are seen against the background of a construction crane in the sky above Kyiv, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine. Air Force spokesman Yuriy Ignat said that Russia attacked Kyiv with an ''Iskander'' on the afternoon of May 29, 2023, because the missiles were flying on a ballistic trajectory. According to him, the Russian Federation attacked from the north. Profimedia Images