epa10061324 Rescue forces, locals, and police inspect an area with debris of a building destroyed after a shelling in Kharkiv, Ukraine, 09 July 2022. At least three people were injured during the shelling Sinegubov, the head of the Kharkiv regional administration said. Russian troops on 24 February entered Ukrainian territory, starting a conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis. EPA-EFE/SERGEY KOZLOV