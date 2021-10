Cât a pierdut Mark Zuckerberg, după ce Facebook, Instagram şi WhatsApp au picat

epa08925055 Chairman and CEO of Facebook Mark Zuckerberg testifies before the US House Financial Services Committee hearing on 'An Examination of Facebook and Its Impact on the Financial Services and Housing Sectors', on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, USA, 23 October 2019 (reissued 07 January 2021). Media reports on 07 January 2021 state Facebook has suspended US President Donald Trump from his Facebook account. The suspension will last at least two weeks and could be expanded indefinitely Facebook said. The move comes after recent remarks by President Trump. EPA-EFE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS