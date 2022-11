New York Times: Cine e favorit pentru a prelua șefia NATO. Numele lui Klaus Iohannis nu e amintit

epa10042996 Romanian President, Klaus Werner Iohannis (L), shakes hands with NATO's Secretary General, Jens Stoltenberg (C), next to Latvian President, Egils Levits (R), during a meeting held in the framework of second and last day of NATO Summit at IFEMA Convention Center, in Madrid, Spain, 30 June 2022. Some 40 world leaders attend the summit, running from 29 to 30 June, focused on the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine. Spain hosts the event to mark the 40th anniversary of its accession to NATO. EPA-EFE/BRAIS LORENZO