Police forces stand amidst tear gas smoke during clashes following a protest against the inauguration of the new head of the Serbian Orthodox Church on September 5, 2021 in the historic city of Cetinje in Montenegro. The new head of the Serbian Orthodox Church in Montenegro was inaugurated, arriving by helicopter under the protection of police who dispersed protesters with tear gas. The decision to anoint Bishop Joanikije as the new Metropolitan of Montenegro at the historic monastery of Cetinje has aggravated ethnic tension in the tiny Balkan state.,Image: 630495027, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Profimedia