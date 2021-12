epa09139193 People gather to greet Queen Margrethe II of Denmark outside Fredensborg Castle, Denmark, 16 April 2021. Queen Margrethe celebrates her 81st birthday on 16 April but public appearences had been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Danish monarch instead came to the outside and waved to people who had decided to pass by her castle. Same as last year the celebrations on her birth anniversary will be small, private and will take place at Fredensborg Castle. EPA-EFE/Martin Sylvest DENMARK OUT