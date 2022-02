epa09697153 A pedestrian walks past a Covid-19 public health notice in London, Britain, 20 January 2022. The British government has announced that Plan B measures to stop the spread of the coronavirus Omicron variant are to be dropped across England starting 27 January 2022. Covid infection levels are showing signs of falling across most parts of the UK for the first time since early December 2021. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN