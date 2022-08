„Catastrofă climatică”: după zilele cu 50 de grade Celsius, Pakistanul e lovit de inundații fără precedent. Guvernul cere ajutor extern

epa10143387 People wade through a flooded area following heavy rains in Sanghar District, Sindh province, Pakistan, 28 August 2022. According to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on 27 August, flash floods triggered by heavy monsoon rains have killed over 1,000 people across Pakistan since mid-June 2022. More than 33 million people have been affected by floods, the country's climate change minister said. EPA-EFE/NADEEM KHAWAR