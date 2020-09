epa08692603 Louisville Metro Police officers guard a crime scene on Broadway after two fellow officers were shot in Louisville, Kentucky, USA, 23 September 2020. Crowds of protestors had gathered prior to the shooting after no police officers were indicted for the death of Breonna Taylor. A grand jury issued an indictment of three counts of wanton endangerment to former Louisville police officer Brett Hankison. Hankison was involved in the death of Breonna Taylor during a no knock police raid in Louisville on 13 March 2020. Two other officers involved were not charged. EPA-EFE/Mark Lyons