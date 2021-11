epa09491966 European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen (C) pose with Romanian Prime Minister Florin Citu (R) and Romanian President Klaus Iohannis (L) in front of billboard depicting how the future hospital building will look like, at the beginning of her visit to Bucharest University Emergency Hospital in Bucharest, Romania, 27 September 2021. Ursula von der Leyen is visiting Bucharest for talks on Romania's National Recovery and Resilience Plan (NRRP). In May 2021, Citu cabinet sent to the EC a final version of the plan through which the country can draw up to 29.2 billion euro ($34.4 billion). The investment projects that Romania has to implement under the NRRP are focused on six areas: green transition; digital transformation; sustainable, intelligent and inclusive growth; social and territorial cohesion; health, social and institutional economic resilience; policies for the next generation of children and young people. The NRRP is part of the Next Generatio EU (NGEU) fund, which is a European Union economic recovery package that worth Ä750 billion, aimed to support member states adversely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. EPA-EFE/Robert Ghement