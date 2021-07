Rapperul reținut în cazul tentativei de asasinat a jurnalistului olandez de investigație, suspectat de legături cu mafia marocană

epa09333531 Some 4,000 white roses were placed with a placard reading 'Attack on press freedom? No, it is an attack on his role as confidential counselor in the Marengo process!' in reference to the shooting of crime reporter Peter de Vries, at the National Monument on Dam Square in Amsterdam, The Netherlands, 09 July 2021. De Vries, who was acting as a counsellor to a crown witness in the so-called Marengo trial, was shot and severly injured on 06 July. EPA-EFE/JEROEN JUMELET