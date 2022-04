8169837 19.04.2022 Servicemen of the Russian National Guard hold a replica of the so-called Victory Standard which was erected at the top of the Reichstag building in Berlin at the end of World War II, before raising it at the Alley of Fame as Russia's military operation in Ukraine continues, in Kherson, Ukraine.,Image: 684302133, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Editors' note: THIS IMAGE IS PROVIDED BY RUSSIAN STATE-OWNED AGENCY SPUTNIK., Model Release: no, Credit line: Profimedia