epa05927013 Spanish Civil Guard member conduct a search in the house of a man accused of being linked with economical activities of an alleged Egyptian terrorist who was detained last 22 April, during an anti-terrorism operation held in El Espinar, Segovia, central Spain, 25 April 2017. In another operation earlier in the day in Barcelona four people accused of having links to the terrorist attacks carried out last year in Brussels at the city's airport and metro system had been detained. EPA/PABLO MARTIN