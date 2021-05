Fiame Naomi Mata'afa (seated C-in white) sits with members of parliament and the judiciary as she is sworn in as Samoa's first woman prime minister in Apia on May 24, 2021, at an extraordinary makeshift tent ceremony after the island nation's long-ruling government refused to cede power and locked the doors of parliament.,Image: 612376305, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Profimedia