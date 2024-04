This photograph taken on March 29, 2024 shows damages at the Crocus City Hall in Moscow's northern suburb of Krasnogorsk , a week after a deadly attack by gunmen on the Moscow concert hall killed at least 143 people and wounded dozens more. Four gunmen stormed the Crocus City venue before the start of a rock concert on March 22, opened fire on the audience and set fire to the building, in an assault claimed by the Islamic State group. Profimedia Images