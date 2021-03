epa09023555 (FILE) - An image showing an Uber app on a mobile phone in central London, Britain, 22 September 2017 (re-issued 19 February 2021). The UK Supreme Court on 19 February 2021 ruled the Uber drivers are not not self-employed but workers. Uber, that has some 45,000 drivers working in London and that lost earlier court cases, said it would contact its active drivers across UK and discuss the operations. The ruling could mean Uber drivers may be entitled to holiday payments and minimum wages. EPA-EFE/WILL OLIVER