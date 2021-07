Uciderea președintelui din Haiti ar fi trebuit să fie o lovitură de stat. Ce rol era prevăzut pentru asasini în noul regim

epa09338078 A policeman guards the access to the house of the assassinated president Jovenel Moise, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, 11 July 2021. Port-au-Prince breathes a relative calm after the social and political crisis unleashed by the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moise on 07 July, and despite the call by the leader of the most powerful armed gang in the country to protests for 12 July. EPA-EFE/Orlando Barria