View this post on Instagram

On Thursday, January 9, Helo 3 responded to a request for a welfare check on Tyson Steele, age 30, at his remote homestead approximately 20 miles outside of Skwentna. He had not been heard from for several weeks. Late that morning, Helo 3 pilot Cliff Gilliland and Tactical Flight Officer Zac Johnson located Steele waving his arms near a makeshift shelter. An SOS signal was stamped in the snow outside. His cabin had burned down in mid-December killing his dog and leaving him stranded in subzero temperatures with no cabin, and no means of communication, for 23 days. #searchandrescue #rescued #sar #eurocopter #sos #belowzero #alaska #alaskastatetroopers #lastfrontier #thealaskalife #alaskalife #alaskaliving #guardians #policehelicopter #trooper #troopers #statetrooper #statetroopers #statepolice #policeofficer #police_usa #offgridliving #deputysheriff #sheriffdeputy #patrollife #49thstate #alaskaflying #housefire