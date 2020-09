epa08690229 (FILE) A man wearing a protective face mask walks near the Eiffel Tower, in Paris, France, 27 August 2020 (reissued 23 September 2020). According to media reports, the Eiffel Tower and streets surrounding the tower were cordoned off by Police after a man allegedly planted a bomb at the tower and threatened to blow it up. EPA-EFE/IAN LANGSDON