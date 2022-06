(L- R) Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev, Iran President Ebrahim Raisi, Turkmenistan President Serdar Berdymukhamedov, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev pose during family photo ceremony at the 6th Caspian Summit in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, 29 June 2022. President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, President of Iran Ebrahim Raisi, Russian President Vladimir Putin and President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev are taking part in the summit at the invitation of Turkmen leader Serdar Berdimuhamedov. One of the main issues of the VI Caspian Summit is the organization of a transport corridor through the Caspian Sea. The Trans-Caspian route is the most optimal, fastest, and capable of becoming very active in terms of Russian exports to India, Pakistan, Indonesia, Malaysia and, on the other hand, to the Persian Gulf states. In the opposite direction, it will work for Russia to receive various imported goods. EPA-EFE/DMITRY AZAROV / SPUTNIK / KREMLIN POOL MANDATORY CREDIT