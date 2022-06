A handout photo released by the press service of the State Emergency Service (SES) of Ukraine shows firefighters and rescue services working to extinguishe a fire at a shopping center in Kremenchuk, Ukraine, 27 June 2022. The State Emergency Service (SES) of Ukraine said that the bodies of six dead persons were found at the spot of the Amstor shopping center fire following missile strikes. The one-story building of a shopping center was hit by rockets, the SES stated further. EPA-EFE/STATE EMERGENCY SERVICE OF UKRAINE HANDOUT -- BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE -- MANDATORY CREDIT: STATE EMERGENCY SERVICE OF UKRAINE -- HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES