Recording the audiobook of Open Book was one of the most purposeful experiences of my career. It broke me down both physically and emotionally, but I hope everyone who listens will feel my soul and hear my truth through my voice. The new songs I am releasing with the audiobook are what inspired me to write the memoir and they are the musical counterpart to the story. I am so proud of this creation. I hope you love it. ? #OpenBook