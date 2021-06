epa01867401 Petre Cozma (in black), father of Marian Cozma shakes hands with players of the players, wearing a sports dress each bearing a Marian Cozma on it, prior to Romania vs Hungary friendly handball match in Oradea, Romania, 19 September 2009. The match, which was won 31-30 by Romania, was dedicated to the memory of Marian Cozma, the late Romanian handball player Marian Cozma of MKB Veszprem of Hungary, brutally stabbed on 08 February 2009. EPA/TIBOR OLAH HUNGARY OUT